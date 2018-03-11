The roaring success of Black Panther cemented something in the minds of studio execs that it has taken them so, so, so long to finally get: representation is money. Black Panther is still at the top of the box office nearly a month after its release, Wonder Woman broke a ton of records in its first week last summer, and studios are now realizing who their moneymakers actually are, and who their audience is.

In a lengthy interview with Entertainment Weekly , Marvel boss Kevin Feige laid it down, explaining that the MCU will be making a shift to telling more diverse stories and hiring more diverse talent, and, by the way, Black Panther 2 is definitely happening.

I think we’re seeing it shift from a very purposeful initiative to just a fact of life, to just a way of doing business. Then there are people we hired that we’re not ready to announce in all different capacities, particularly behind the camera. As Panther has so loudly declared, [representation] can only help you, can only help you tell unique stories, can only help you do things in a new, and unique, and fresh, and exciting way. If you do that, audiences will notice it, and appreciate it, and support it.

When asked about the Black Panther sequel, Feige said he couldn’t say much other than it’s happening (duh).

Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that. One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.

Vague, but promising. Marvel Comics have been embracing diversity for the past few decades, so it’s about time the movies caught up with them. White dudes, you’re great, but the rest of us would like a shot too. (Now, if only the same could happen with Star Wars .…)