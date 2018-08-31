Mary Ann Palermo & First Take Perform Live This Saturday

Mary Ann Palermo & First Take will be performing for the first time at Number 10 Steak House (formerly Castle Street Cafe) on Castle Street in Great Barrington MA this Saturday September 1 at 8:00 P.M. Mary Ann Palermo delivers stunning vocals on some of the great Jazz Standards and R & B ! Joining her are Stephen Dietemann on bass, Steven Elling on guitar, and Jereme Vinette on drums. With appearances on television , radio and numerous performances in the Berkshires and beyond this is sure to be a special night! There is no cover charge to experience this performance on Saturday.

In addition, WSBS' Ron Carson will be interviewing Mary Ann shortly after 10:00 A.M. this Saturday. So make sure you are tuned into 860AM, 94.1FM, on the news free WSBS app , on Amazon Alexa - enabled devices and online at wsbs.com

