Mary Poppins Returns in the ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Trailer

More than 50 years after she first floated onto movie screens around the world, Mary Poppins returns in the very appropriately titled Mary Poppins Returns . She hasn’t aged a day the characters in the film say, so she’s no longer played by Julie Andrews; now Emily Blunt fills the role. And while Dick Van Dyke does appear in the film, the role of her chimney sweep pal is now played by Hamilton ’s Lin-Manuel Miranda . The grown-up versions of the Banks children are played by Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer and Meryl Streep joins in on the fun as Topsy Poppins (not a typo), Mary’s “eccentric cousin.”

The trailer’s above; here’s the official synopsis:

In Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” an all new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London.

It is a little jarring to see that accent coming out of Blunt’s mouth. But the imagination and animation sequences do definitely resemble the ones from the classic Disney film, which had those wonderful Sherman brothers songs. (The songs in the new film are by Marc Shaiman.) Mary Poppins Returns opens in theaters on December 19.