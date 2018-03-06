It’s been more than 50 years since we last saw Mary Poppins, flying off on the wind with her magic umbrella. But now she is back in the appropriately titled Mary Poppins Returns , with Emily Blunt assuming the title role from Julie Andrews, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in place of Dick Van Dyke (he’s not playing the same character, but we’re guessing he’s gonna sweep a chimney or two).

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Mary Poppins Returns” stars: Emily Blunt as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure; Lin-Manuel Miranda as her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London; Ben Whishaw as Michael Banks; Emily Mortimer as Jane Banks; and Julie Walters as the Banks’ housekeeper Ellen; with Colin Firth as Fidelity Fiduciary Bank’s William Weatherall Wilkins; and Meryl Streep as Mary’s eccentric cousin, Topsy. The film also introduces three new Banks’ children played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and newcomer Joel Dawson. Angela Lansbury appears as the Balloon Lady, a treasured character from the PL Travers books and Dick Van Dyke is Mr. Dawes Jr., the retired chairman of the bank now run by Firth’s character.

I’ve got a two-year-old daughter who’s really into movies, and so we’ve seen Mary Poppins a couple times already. She loves the songs; I sang her “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” at bedtime tonight, in fact. But the rest of the movie is kind of long; there’s this huge subplot about the inner workings of a British bank. Just what kids love! I’m curious to see how this movie compares in the financial intrigue department. We’ll find out in theaters this Christmas.