Mass Audubon’s Wild Thing Run and Walk Is Sunday

Calling all "wild things"! Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox presents its 3rd annual Wild Thing 5k/10k Trail Race and 5k Walk this Sunday June 24.

The races and walk will begin at 9 A.M. at the wildlife sanctuary on West Mountain Road, and the courses will feature the single-track trails and scenic carriage roads of adjacent Kennedy Park.

While appearing on WSBS' "Let's Talk" this week, Mass Audubon’s Berkshire Wildlife Sanctuaries Development Manager Stephanie Bergman said, "Funds that we raise from Wild Thing go back into the community through our environmental education and habitat management work throughout Berkshire County. If you have a child in elementary or middle school in Berkshire County, chances are they have visited one of our wildlife sanctuaries, taken a canoe trip with us or had an educator visit their class through our Berkshire Environmental Literacy Program."

Entry fee for the races is $30 by Saturday, June 23 and $35 on Sunday, June 24. Berkshire Running Center is handling online registration. Race day registration can only be done in person from 7-8 a.m. The races will be timed for competitors you, but you can participate for fun too.