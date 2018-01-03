Massachusetts Googled an Eclectic Mix of Topics in 2017

It is 2018 and usually when a new year begins, we remember some of the things that happened in the year prior. Some things we don't even really think about. The internet in its infinite wisdom always finds a way to remember everything in every possible way.

Take the great Commonwealth of Massachusetts where we preside, most of us anyways. Here in the Berkshires and really statewide, there are so many different interests that are spread out throughout. All of us, at one point or another, need the answer to a question about a random topic, or seek information about a certain event that is upcoming, not to mention random things in general.

Daily Dot was able to research what topics each state in the country Google searched more than any other. Our fine state searched some things that weren't all that surprising and some that definitely were. If you asked me which state Googled Ariana Grande more than any other, I would probably have Massachusetts ranked somewhere near 30. Not the case in 2017 as she was searched more than any other state throughout the last year.

According to the Daily Dot and their incredible amount of research, here are the Top-8 things we Googled more than any other state in the US.