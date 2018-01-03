Massachusetts Googled an Eclectic Mix of Topics in 2017
It is 2018 and usually when a new year begins, we remember some of the things that happened in the year prior. Some things we don't even really think about. The internet in its infinite wisdom always finds a way to remember everything in every possible way.
Take the great Commonwealth of Massachusetts where we preside, most of us anyways. Here in the Berkshires and really statewide, there are so many different interests that are spread out throughout. All of us, at one point or another, need the answer to a question about a random topic, or seek information about a certain event that is upcoming, not to mention random things in general.
Daily Dot was able to research what topics each state in the country Google searched more than any other. Our fine state searched some things that weren't all that surprising and some that definitely were. If you asked me which state Googled Ariana Grande more than any other, I would probably have Massachusetts ranked somewhere near 30. Not the case in 2017 as she was searched more than any other state throughout the last year.
According to the Daily Dot and their incredible amount of research, here are the Top-8 things we Googled more than any other state in the US.
- 8
Super Bowl Champs
This was kind of surprising because, well, we knew who the Super Bowl Champs are because they play in Massachusetts. Not only that, it was the most improbable championship victory in NFL history when the New England Patriots shocked the sports-watching world and came back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons to capture their fifth world title.
The Patriots proved that they are the reigning best franchise in all of sports and Tom Brady further cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback to ever step foot on the field. You can try to argue it Patriots haters, but it's not an argument you will win.
- 7
Mario Batali Sexual Harassment
One of the biggest, and most awfully tragic, stories in the final quarter of 2017 was prominent figures and celebrities being accused of sexual misconduct. World renowned celebrity chef Mario Batali was one of those figures and the now former host of "The Chew" was fired abruptly by ABC because of it.
Batali did not deny the allegations against him as he also stepped down from his restaurant management company, Batali and Bastianich Hospitality Group.
“I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team," Batali said in a newsletter last month. "My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility.”
- 6
Ben Affleck Rehab
Ben Affleck has gone through some tough times in 2017. No longer with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Affleck has tried on multiple occasions, including three different times in 2017, to check himself into rehab for, as he stated, "alcohol abuse."
Affleck also found himself in trouble when he was accused of sexual misconduct by actress Hilarie Burton from an appearance on TRL back in 2003, which he took responsibility for. Hopefully the "Good Will Hunting" star can get it together in 2018.
- 5
Joyner Lucas
Honestly, I'm not very familiar with Joyner Lucas. Upon doing some research, Lucas is a hip-hop artist from Worcester who has found mainstream success, especially in 2017 on YouTube.
In November, Lucas released the song "I'm Not Racist" to his YouTube page and the song quickly went viral. The controversial track discussed race relations and society from the perspective of a white man and a black man.
Note: If you decide to watch the video, there is a lot of language NSFW or for children.
- 4
Boston Free Speech Rally
Back in August, a Free Speech Rally took place at Boston Common in the state's capital. This event was coming off of the tragic events that took place in Charlottesville, VA a week prior.
About 50 people, described as "alt-lite", or new right, attended the event and they were met by tens of thousands of protesters that never let the event get off the ground. The scheduled speakers never spoke, but the protesters certainly did forcing the rally to end much earlier than planned.
- 3
Ed Sheeran
That's right Berkshire County - Ed Sheeran was Googled more in this state than any other in the country. After an enormous 2014 coming off of the success of his album "X", Sheeran returned in a big way in 2017 with "÷" (divide).
Right off the bat in 2017, Sheeran released the single "Shape of You", which was arguably the biggest song of the year. On the same day, he also released "Castle on the Hill", another big hit off of the album.
As great as both of those songs were, it was his latest single "Perfect" which got a lot of people talking. Sheeran said that he hopes the song will be the one he is remembered by when he rides of into the musical sunset. I have a feeling that there are quite a few couples that are ready to tie the knot in 2018 will be using that song as their first dance as husband and wife.
- 2
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande was Googled a lot in Massachusetts last year as she went through an extremely scary event. Following her May 22 concert at Manchester Arena in England, a islam terrorist attack took place as people were trying to leave the arena, killing 23 and injuring over 500 more.
What an awful thing that transpired last year, however, Grande took it upon herself to try to find a silver lining in such a tragic time. A couple of weeks after the attack, Grande organized the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert in which proceeds went to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.
Over 50,000 people attended the show which included performances by Grande, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas and more. Kudos to Grande for turning something so awful and tragic into something positive and loving.
- 1
March For Science
The biggest Google search for Massachusetts over any other state was the March For Science. According to the March For Science Boston website, "this Rally for Science celebrates the discovery, understanding, and sharing of scientific knowledge as crucial to the success, health, and safety of the human race."
The City of Boston joined nearly 600 others to put this event on, which took place on Earth Day at Boston Common. Tens of thousands of people showed up to listen to speakers, enjoy family activities, live music and more.
Science was supported strongly in 2017 and another event is expected to take place in 2018 as well.
There you have it, the Top-8 most Googled topics for Massachusetts over any other state in the country. What do you think will lead the way for the Commonwealth in 2018?