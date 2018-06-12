It might be a stretch to say the DC movie universe is in crisis, but given the history of DC Comics, that’s the first word that comes to mind. Numerous executives have left the company in recent months (including chief creative officer Geoff Johns yesterday). While Marvel keeps chugging right along with their incredibly complex cinematic universe, DC’s looks to be in trouble.

The upheavals could start to show up in front of the camera soon. In Deadline’s report about Johns’ departure from DC, they detail the company’s upcoming movies. There’s Aquaman, starring Jason “MY MAN” Momoa continuing his role as the King of the Seven Seas from Justice League. There’s Wonder Woman 2 from Patty Jenkins, building off the one true blockbuster DC has released in recent years. And there’s Shazam, a comic take on the classic Golden Age hero. And then there’s this: Matt Reeves’ Batman movie, which apparently will be a reboot of the character and star a new actor as Bruce Wayne instead of Justice League’s Ben Affleck.

Their exact quote:

With Matt Reeves rebooting Batman for a new standalone franchise, likely with a new actor to play the Caped Crusader after Ben Affleck’s stints in Batman V Superman and Justice League.

Affleck’s status as the Dark Knight has been up in the air for months, ever since the solo Batman movie was supposed to star in and direct fell apart. Reeves came onboard, but then rumors emerged that his Batman would be a different guy, which this Deadline article seems to confirm. Of course, DC has also hinted they may start making movies outside their cinematic universe, so conceivably there could be two Batmen running around in theaters at roughly the same time. (Just like in Crisis on Infinite Earths!) But I wouldn’t bet on it.