Medal of Honor Recipient Would Like to Inspire Local Youth

On a recent edition of "Let's Talk" we put the spotlight on local American Legion Post 298 out of Housatonic and spoke with commander Andy Moro (Andy represents Great Barrington) as well as local resident Harold French (Harold represents Stockbridge). Harold and Andy along with the American Legion are always working to promote patriotism. Harold works with the school districts to promote leadership and patriotism.

Currently, the American Legion in cooperation with the Adams-Budz VFW post in Housatonic are trying to get a Medal of Honor recipient, particularly Sammy Lee Davis to come and speak to the local schools. According to Harold, Sammy puts on an incredible program for the students and he gears it toward all school levels (elementary, middle and high school).

Sammy's programs aren't war time stories according to Andy. What Sammy is looking to do is come and talk about leadership. In addition, Sammy would discuss how today's youth can contribute to the community and advance themselves.

In order for Sammy to come and host these three to four hour presentations at the local schools, the posts need to raise funds. To make a contribution, you can send a check to:

American Legion Post 298

P.O. Box 34

Housatonic, MA 01236