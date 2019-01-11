Meet The Newest Member Of Our WSBS Team

Our "Let's Talk" segment on WSBS features Massachusetts State Representative Smitty Pignatelli on Mondays, Rachel Moriarty introduces us to local merchant in her monthly Berkshares segment and on the 3rd Wednesday of each month we are pleased to welcome Angela Meglio to our line-up as she will present a program entitled "Angela's All Stars" here on your home town station.

Angela is a native of neighboring Hillsdale, New York and she will feature a variety of guests on her show from all walks of life who are true "all stars' in their field as they have a passion for positivity as the aim of this monthly get together is to help you make the most of your time in this planet.

She also provides a vital public service to tri-state region residents as she is the owner of Women's Best Friend, a company specializing in dog walking, training and grooming right here in Great Barrington. Her credentials include 9 years of experience working with our 4 legged friends and is a certified professional dog trainer, pet CPR and first aid certified, a basic canine specialist for the International Boarding and Pet Services Association, an A-K-C canine good citizen evaluator-instructor and is also a member of the Association of Professional Dog Trainers. You can also look for her column as she is a frequent contributing writer for Berkshire's Best Buys Business and Beyond.

If you would like more information on Angela's business ventures or you would like to join her LIVE on the air here at WSBS, contact her via e mail or call 1-518-821-4726.

