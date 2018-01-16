It's official: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting their own TV movie. Lifetime announced the news Sunday (January 14) at the 2018 winter TCA press tour.

The movie, which has begun casting, will chronicle the couple's romance. Entitled Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, the film will document everything from how the couple was introduced by mutual friends to the media frenzy surrounding their relationship and eventual engagement, which was announced in November. Additionally, it will touch on Markle's life as a divorced American actress.

Though the film has no release date as of yet, it's safe to assume it will premiere before the Royal Wedding, which is slated for May 19, 2018. After all, William & Kate: The Movie , a film about the build-up to the wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton, debuted just 11 days before their big day in 2011.

After a year and a half of courtship, the prince proposed to the actress last fall, issuing the following statement from Clarence House:

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month,” the statement read. “Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”