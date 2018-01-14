It's safe to say 2018 is kicking off well for Meghan Trainor .

Recently ending 2017 with a ring on her finger and starting the new year as a judge on The Four , it looks like the singer is well on her way to release her third album.

In an interview with ET Online on Wednesday (January 10), the 24-year-old pop singer dished in on what to expect for the forthcoming project.

“I’ve been in the studio every day with my family,” Trainor told ET. “My entire family sings on every song and Daryl sings on every song, and my father plays the piano and organs on one song.

With all the love the singer's been receiving and feeling, Trainor reveals that the topics of self-love and happiness heavily inspired the production of the album.

"It’s really special,” she said. “It’s obviously me being in love and happy, and reminding myself to choose happiness and love myself.”

Meghan Trainor got popped the question by her now fiancé Daryl Sabara on her birthday last December. Though no plans or dates have been revealed from the singer, album three seems to be top priority alongside her participation as a judge on The Four .