This Chris Hemsworth guy is a busy man. No sooner was he done sobbing his guts out in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer then he revealed on Twitter a first photo of his other upcoming franchise film: A reboot/sequel/whatever it is to Men In Black . Called Men In Black International , the film stars Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as the next generation of galaxy defenders. (No word yet on whether Hemsworth will also sing the film’s plot song. Fingers crossed.)

Here’s the photo he shared today on Twitter:

Big Hemmy then added “We immediately drew our laser guns and took down one of the largest crime syndicates in the city. Happy to say the streets of London are now safe again. You’re welcome world.” Thanks, Chris. Much obliged.

Men In Black seems like a premise (cool secret agents fighting aliens) that you could do endlessly with new casts. The first three films starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones and were directed by Barry Sonnenfeld; this is the first serious attempt at a new cast and direction without any of them. The idea in this case is that you’re following the English branch of the Men in Black. Which, okay, sure.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, and co-starring Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Emma Thompson, Men in Black International opens in theaters on June 14, 2019.