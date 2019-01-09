Mentors Needed for Financial Literacy Workshop

Miss Hall’s School is seeking area professional women to volunteer as mentors for the 19th Annual Money Matters financial literacy workshops to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 15, and Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the School’s Holmes Road Campus.

Volunteer mentors are asked to commit to one of the program’s two days, which run from 8:15 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. each day, with participating students attending one of the sessions. Mentors do not need to have special financial training. Work and life experiences are sufficient preparation, and mentors usually work in pairs with small groups of girls, taking cues from the facilitator and helping students carry out instructions. The program is facilitated by Dr. Mahnaz Mahdavi, Professor of Economics at Smith College, and René Heavlow, Program Director of the Conway Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center at Smith College.

Money Matters at Miss Hall’s School is generously supported by underwriters The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America and NBT Bank and by sponsor Hirtle, Callaghan & Co.

For more information or to register, please contact Courtney Hatch Blauvelt, MHS Director of College Counseling, at 413-395-7047.

