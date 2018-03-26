The 2018 March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. on Saturday (March 24) was full of powerful performances but none were more moving then Miley Cyrus ' rendition of her hit "The Climb."

Holding a sign that read "Never Again," Miley belted out the emotional lyrics as the crowd helped her sing the song. "Thank you for being her, I love y'all so much," she told the crowd. "Never again! You guys are so incredible. I just find myself lucky to be in the presence of all you wonderful people."

Earlier in the day, Miley shared a few photos from the event with her sister Noah Cyrus. "Millennials taking over! #MarchForOurLives," she tweeted along with one photo of her and Noah smiling. "Selfies and Licks w @noahcyrus ! It’s a very special morning," read another tweet.

Up next for Miley, the singer will be appearing on the upcoming Elton John tribute album, Revamp . The 13-track project will feature covers of John's classics by Coldplay, Alessia Cara, Ed Sheeran, Mary J. Blige and more. On the album, Miley will cover the classic song, "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me." Revamp will be in stores on April 6.

Check out Miley Cyrus' performance of "The Climb" at the 2018 March for Our Lives below.