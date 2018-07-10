John Krasinski’s hit A Quiet Place is one of the best horror movies of the year. It’s not only a great throwback to classic thrillers, but it creates tension with minimal dialogue. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where monsters hunt by sound, one family must stay alive by remaining silent and using American Sign Language to communicate. The family already knows ASL thanks to the oldest, Regan, a young deaf girl played by Millicent Simmonds (Wonderstruck), who is deaf in real life.

Just in time for the digital and home release of A Quiet Place this week, Simmonds stopped by the ScreenCrush studio to show movie fans how to sign famous horror movie quotes in ASL. Simmonds demonstrates the most memorable line from Jaws, Ripley’s epic name-calling in Aliens, the Sixth Sense quote that will haunt Haley Joel Osment for decades, and more. Check it out above and stay tuned for our full interview with Simmonds later this week. A Quiet Place is available to rent and stream digitally and to buy on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD.

If you like this video, be sure to check out our other horror videos below, like all the horror movie references in American Horror Story, a video essay about the hidden meaning of water in IT, and how every Stephen King movie is connected to The Dark Tower. There’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes.