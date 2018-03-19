We are on to the "Sweet 16" in the NCAA Men's College Basketball tournament after, quite possibly, the craziest start to the tournament we have ever seen.

There will be no millionaires due to some of the bracket busting losses everybody took, which included history being made on Friday night as for the first time ever, a No. 16 seed, UMBC, knocked off the tournament's No. 1 overall seed Virginia. Then, another No. 1 seed feel over the weekend in Xavier, and of course, the game that crushed nearly all of my tournament winning hopes, Michigan State lost to Syracuse; that is just to name a few.

In a wide open tournament like this, anything can happen. While nobody is winning $1 Million, and pretty much everyone is out of the running to win $10,000 in the Berkshires, one lucky listener is still going to win $500 from the Pittsfield Co-Operative Bank when it is all said and done.

After the first two rounds, here are the early leaders heading into the "Sweet 16", which kicks off on Thursday.