Minor League Baseball and Girls Softball Weekend Results

Minor League Baseball

On Saturday, May 5th, Fairview beat the Fire Association by a score of 11-2.

For Fairview, Liam Smith, Brody Kinna, Levi Boardman, Cameron coon, and Milo Potoski all had 2 hits each while Andrew Miller had 3 hits and pitched a strong game.

For the Fire Association, Jackson Nelson, Reese Haley, and Steven Woodard all had hits.

In opening day action, Aloisi defeated the Great Barrington Police Association. The winning pitcher was Aiden Decker, with relief help from Darius Taliafero. Odin Sisco had 3 RBI’s. Quinn Butler Carlson scored 3 runs.

Great Barrington Girls Softball

On Friday evening, North Canaan traveled to Great Barrington to face Troy’s Garage and the visitors came away with a 10-3 defeat of Troy’s.

On Sunday afternoon, Great Barrington’s Father and Son Auto Repair played host to the Sheffield Gold Team. Sheffield Gold defeated Father and Son Auto Repair by a score of 15-11.