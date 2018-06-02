Minor League & Little League Results from June 01

Minor League

Fairview beat Olde Village by a score of 7-0

For Fairview, Brody Kinna reached base three times while Andrew Miller, Liam Smith, and Milo Potoski all reached base twice.

Fairview played some great defense with the highlight of the night being Eric Miller making a great catch in center field.

For Olde Village, Dakota Soules pitched a solid game and had a hit while Cole had a solid single as well.

Little League

Aberdale's defeated Black Diamond.

For Aberdale's, Khalil Carlson had a great game pitching three plus innings with eight strikeouts, and went four for four at the plate. Carlson had a defensive standout at shortstop. Cody Campbell was three for four. Shaun Frank and Nate TenBroeck both had two hits. The highlight for Aberdale's was when Kam Torrico got his first Little League hit!!