Minor League & Little League Results from May 14

Minor League Result from May 14th

Fairview beat olde village 7-2

For Fairview, Andrew Miller pitched 4 innings striking out 12 batters. Fairview got 3 hits from Brody Kinna and 2 hits from Levi Boardman and Eric Miller. In addition, Joe Mcnulty had a double and Mason Kemp got a key hit.

For Olde Village, Dakota Soules had a strong pitching performance while on offense Gus Luf had an RBI double and James Tonetti had a single.

Great Barrington Little League Result from May 14th

Berkshire Orthopedic defeated Great Barrington Police 8-3.

For Berkshire Orthopedic, Heyden Cutlip went 2 for 3 with a shot over the center field fence. Garrett Curtin went 2 for 3 with a double. Ben Gross went 3 for 3 with an RBI. Sam St. Peter, Kyle Sirmini and Parker Smith all had RBI singles. Berkshire Orthopedic's pitching was solid. Ty Stalker, Greyson Beacco and Parker Smith combined for 9 strike outs.