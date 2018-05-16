Minor League & Little League Results from May 14
Fairview beat olde village 7-2
For Fairview, Andrew Miller pitched 4 innings striking out 12 batters. Fairview got 3 hits from Brody Kinna and 2 hits from Levi Boardman and Eric Miller. In addition, Joe Mcnulty had a double and Mason Kemp got a key hit.
For Olde Village, Dakota Soules had a strong pitching performance while on offense Gus Luf had an RBI double and James Tonetti had a single.
Great Barrington Little League Result from May 14th
Berkshire Orthopedic defeated Great Barrington Police 8-3.
For Berkshire Orthopedic, Heyden Cutlip went 2 for 3 with a shot over the center field fence. Garrett Curtin went 2 for 3 with a double. Ben Gross went 3 for 3 with an RBI. Sam St. Peter, Kyle Sirmini and Parker Smith all had RBI singles. Berkshire Orthopedic's pitching was solid. Ty Stalker, Greyson Beacco and Parker Smith combined for 9 strike outs.
For Great Barrington Police, Tyler Sprague had a hard hit single. Jacob Kreis worked hard behind the plate and Jayden Ellerbee had an RBI single for his first Little league hit. Reviewing Great Barrington Police's pitching, Zambezi Rama pitched 3 solid inning's with 4 strike outs .