Minor League Results for June 13

Minor League

Fairview beat Elm Street by a score of 6-2

For Fairview, Joe McNulty, Andrew Miller and Liam Smith combined for a solid pitching performance. On offense, Milo Potoski had two hits and Brody Kinna had three hits including a double and a home run

For Elm Street, Robin Tovell had two hits. Ben Troiano had a hit. Kasen Raifstanger had a double and Lexi carpenter played solid in the field.

Roger Trucking broke open a 3-2 game in the sixth with a nine runs, winning 12-2.