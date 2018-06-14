Minor League Results for June 13
Minor League
Fairview beat Elm Street by a score of 6-2
For Fairview, Joe McNulty, Andrew Miller and Liam Smith combined for a solid pitching performance. On offense, Milo Potoski had two hits and Brody Kinna had three hits including a double and a home run
For Elm Street, Robin Tovell had two hits. Ben Troiano had a hit. Kasen Raifstanger had a double and Lexi carpenter played solid in the field.
Roger Trucking broke open a 3-2 game in the sixth with a nine runs, winning 12-2.
Adam Williamson had a big day at the plate going three for three with three runs scored. Robbie Shur, Jonah Harrington and Patrick Schaefer all ended with two hits. Max Wood got the win as he pitched five solid innings with Ks. Adam Williamson pitched a scoreless sixth.