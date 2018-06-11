Minor League Results from June 8

Minor League

Fairview beat Canaan by a score of 13-3

For Fairview, Liam smith pitched a gem of a game with eight strike outs and only one walk given up in four innings. On offense, Andrew Miller had three hits including a double. Brody kinna had two singles. Trey Hyde had two hits and four runs batted in.

For Canaan, Jerron Nirschel had a stellar night at the plate with three hits including a long double. Carson Riva had a hit and Hoyt Boyden reached base twice.

Roger Trucking swept the home/away series against Olde Village with a 9-3 win. In his first pitching appearance, Jack Quinlin got the win on the mound with three stellar innings in relief off John Ireland. Jonah Harrington ended with two hits.