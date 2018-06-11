Minor League Results from June 8
Minor League
Fairview beat Canaan by a score of 13-3
For Fairview, Liam smith pitched a gem of a game with eight strike outs and only one walk given up in four innings. On offense, Andrew Miller had three hits including a double. Brody kinna had two singles. Trey Hyde had two hits and four runs batted in.
For Canaan, Jerron Nirschel had a stellar night at the plate with three hits including a long double. Carson Riva had a hit and Hoyt Boyden reached base twice.
Roger Trucking swept the home/away series against Olde Village with a 9-3 win. In his first pitching appearance, Jack Quinlin got the win on the mound with three stellar innings in relief off John Ireland. Jonah Harrington ended with two hits.
For the second straight night old Village made oustanding plays in the field There was great work in the filed for Olde Village from TJ Brown, Daniel Mullen, and Everett Burns.