Minor League & Softball Results from May 24 Plus Bonus

Minor League

Fairview defeated Elm Street by a score of 15-5

For Fairview, Levi Boardman pitched a solid game in relief. On offense, Liam Smith had three hits. Brody Kinna had two hits as well. Joe McNulty had a home run. Trey Hyde reached base three times with some solid at bats.

For Elm Street, Phineus Wheeler, Trevor Leonard reached base twice and Lexi Carpenter drove in two runs.

Aloisi Electric defeated Great Barrington Fire 13-7

Great Barrington Fire got off to a great start by scoring five in the first inning and two in the second to go out to a 7-1 lead. The big blast was an inside the park grand slam off the bat of Cameron Knopf.

Aloisi chipped away at the lead by scoring a run in the third and five in the fourth to pull even. They scored five in the fifth to take the lead and shut out Great Barrington Fire to win the exciting game.

For Great Barrington Fire, Reese Haley and Jackson Nelson had two hits each.

For Aloisi, Evan Macy scored four runs, Aiden Decker scored three.

Bonus Minor League Score from 5/21/18: Rogers Trucking beat Canaan 9-3.

Max Wood got the win. He pitched five strong innings. Adam Williamson pitched a scoreless six. Robbie Schur had two hits.

South County Girls Softball