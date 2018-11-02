Miss Hall’s School Presents ‘Decision Height’

The Miss Hall's School Theater Ensemble takes female empowerment to new levels with its upcoming production of Decision Height, a dramatic story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) of World War II.

The show opens at 8:00 PM on Friday, Nov. 9, followed by shows at 8:00 PM on Saturday, Nov. 10, and 2:00 PM on Sunday, Nov. 11. All performances will take place in the Woods Theater of the Elizabeth Gatchell Klein Arts Center on the Miss Hall’s School campus.

You can get ticket information by going here or by calling (413) 395-7108. (After 4:00 PM. on Nov. 9, and through Sunday Nov. 11, please call (413) 395-7023 to reserve tickets.) Reservations are recommended. Senior citizen and handicapped-accessible seating is available.

About Miss Hall’s School

Founded in 1898, Miss Hall’s School was one of the first all-girls boarding schools established in New England. Today the School is a nationally recognized, boarding and day independent secondary school that combines an exceptional college-preparatory curriculum with two acclaimed leadership programs, Horizons and the Girls’ Leadership Project. Both programs are central to our belief that, in addition to outstanding academic preparation, girls need additional skills that allow them to step confidently into college and beyond, when they will be expected to communicate effectively and authentically, voice opinions with resolve and respect, and be comfortable having influence, leading change, and contributing boldly and creatively to the common good.

Miss Hall’s School currently enrolls 219 girls, representing 16 states and 20 countries.