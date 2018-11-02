Missing Cat (photos)

LOST: Missing orange & white cat since 11/1/18 early afternoon. The cat lives on lower Cottage Street in Great Barrington. He is mostly white on belly. He's kind of fat, shaped like a bowling pin. He's a neutered male (though doesn’t look neutered) sweet, playful and named Okclee (Oakley). He dosen't have a collar and is not chipped yet. Okclee may come to his name or just be a cat and ignore you. If found, please call/text Lynn 413-770-4718 with any information any time day or night!