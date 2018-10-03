Missing Man Update
Last week WSBS reported that German Perez, 60, was missing according to his son Carlos. We received the phone call from Carlos at 11:35 AM last Wednesday. You can read that article by going here. Mass Live is reporting that The Connecticut State Police Dive team searched the Housatonic River for several days after Perez's vehicle was found there last week and today (10/3) they found the body of Perez about a mile south of where his truck crashed, police said.
