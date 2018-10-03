Missing Man Update

Last week WSBS reported that German Perez, 60, was missing according to his son Carlos. We received the phone call from Carlos at 11:35 AM last Wednesday. You can read that article by going here . Mass Live is reporting that The Connecticut State Police Dive team searched the Housatonic River for several days after Perez's vehicle was found there last week and today (10/3) they found the body of Perez about a mile south of where his truck crashed, police said.

