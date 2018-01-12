Mixed Bag of Precipitation Brings a Winter Weather Advisory

We're seeing typical weather in Berkshire County. As the phrase goes in the Berkshires, if you don't like the weather, wait 10 minutes. That is the case for today and tomorrow. Whereas today we're seeing mild temperatures, melting snow and some flooding (flood watch remains in effect through 1 pm Saturday); tomorrow will be the complete opposite as a winter weather advisory will be in effect from 3 am - 7 pm Saturday. We'll see temperatures near 32 degrees during the day and near 2 degrees above at night. It's a roller coaster ride of weather but many of us are used to it by now.

Also, if and when traveling tomorrow, give yourself some extra time especially during the advisory hours as the forecast is calling for a mixed bag of precipitation including snow, sleet and/or freezing rain. Here are all of the advisory details from our friends at AccuWeather :

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. The ice will result in

difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to

one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch

are expected.

* WHERE...Central and southeastern Catskills, mid Hudson Valley,

the Berkshires and northwestern Connecticut.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 7 PM Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling

from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.