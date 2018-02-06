Mixed Precipitation Will Lead To Difficult Travel On Wednesday

Like all seasons in Berkshire County, winter has had late some ups and downs. For example, we have seen spring like conditions on some days. On others, we feel the deep freeze of sub zero temperatures. Then, for some, there is that devilish four letter word..SNOW. We have seen some decent sized accumulation this winter but over the past week the snow hasn't accumulated to much. That is all about to change this Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for a mixed bag of precipitation including snow, sleet and ice which can add up to over 6 inches in the Berkshires and surrounding areas. Wednesday is going to be a difficult day for travel. We at WSBS are expecting quite the list of cancellations, postponements, closing and delays. Like always, we'll be on top of the latest Winterwatch updates.

Currently there is a winter storm watch set for Wednesday at 7AM through Thursday at 4 AM (more info at AccuWeather's site.) Get the snow shovels, snowblowers, sand and salt ready as digging out and slippery conditions will be part of our lives on Thursday morning. Also, don't forget to give yourself extra time if you have to travel, lock in the four wheel drive and downshift if needed.