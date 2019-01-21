MLK Afternoon and Evening Events in GB

On this Martin Luther King. Jr. holiday, there are many events taking place today in Great Barrington to celebrate the life of Dr. King. Today's schedule includes the following ( events taking place at the First Congregational Church UCC in Great Barrington unless otherwise noted ):

12:00 - 1:00 PM - 20th Annual Interfaith Celebration Service (Wray Gunn and Randy Weinstein). Reverend Cara Davis welcomes, officiated by Wray Gunn of the Du Bois Legacy Festival and Clinton Church Restoration. Olga Dunn School of Dance and the Pete Wilson band will be performing. There will also be a panel discussion entitled 'Martin Luther King Jr. and Civil Rights Struggles Past, Present, and Future' will be held by scholars Frances Jones - Sneed of M.C.L.A.and Wesley Brown of Bard College at Simon's Rock, moderated by Justin Jackson also of Simon's Rock and Du Bois Legacy Committee.

1:15 - 1:45 PM - Potluck Reception (Jen Salinetti/Woven Roots)

1:45 PM - 2:30 PM - Community Conversation: Reflection & Sharing from Morning Day of Service & Interfaith Scholars Panel (Gwendolyn VanSant)

3:15 PM - 4:15 PM - Exhibit: 'W.E.B. Du Bois: Global Citizen Rooted in the Berkshires' (Randy Weinstein at Mason Library)

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM - Community Dinner service at Berkshire South Regional Community Center (Chantal Leven)