Monterey Town Meeting on Saturday, May 5
Voters in the town of Monterey will decide whether to adopt a temporary moratorium on recreational marijuana establishments, to appropriate money for the Curtis Road Bridge repair, as well as vote on a recommended 2 percent cost-of-living increase for most elected officials and employees.
Voters will consider a temporary moratorium that would allow a hold on marijuana cultivation and processing facilities as well as retail outlets until December 31st.
Voters will consider a town budget of $4.3 million – and increase of 1 percent. The Monterey annual town meeting will take place tomorrow morning at 9:30 at the firehouse on Main Road.