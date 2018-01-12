Monument Mountain Girls Remain Undefeated

Last night's girls basketball game in North Adams between Monument Mountain and Drury was an exciting contest between the two high school teams. Although, Monument Mountain struggled early on to score some points, they ended up in the lead during the first quarter 15-6. By the time the teams hit the break, Monument was still leading 31-22.

Monument continued to lead all the way in the second half by 12. Drury was able to cut the lead down by 6 but by the fourth quarter, Monument continued the lead, this time by 13. The final score was Monument 59, Drury 48, cementing Monument's undefeated streak for the season currently. Our friends at iBerkshires.com wrote up an article on this game as well which you can read for complete details and results.

Jack Passetto and Dave Winchester gave you all of the play by play action on this game on WSBS. The next game they will be covering is coming up on Thursday, January 18th as the Monument Mountain Boys will be home to Hoosac Valley. Pregame coverage set for approximately 6:45 pm on 860 AM, 94.1 FM, WSBS, on the new, free wsbs app and online at wsbs.com