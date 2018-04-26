Monument Mountain Girls Write On

The thoughts, words and voices of 10 Monument Mountain Regional High School female students will be shared at a special event this Friday April 27. It's the 6th edition of "Monument Girls Write On". Once a part of the annual Berkshire Festival of Women Writers it now stands on its own.

The program will feature the young women sharing their self-written works of poetry, science fiction and essays. The West Stockbridge Historical Society will host the event at the Old Town Hall on Main Street. It starts at 6 P.M. Friday. It's free and open to the public with a reception to follow.

Monument Mtn. English teacher and Write On organizer Lisken Van Pelt Dus tells the Berkshire Eagle the girls have done "exceptional writing and are invested in writing, and care about it." Writers were nominated by their English teachers, with the list narrowed down to the 10 on the program. They then received some coaching from English and Drama teachers on how to make their written words best come to life.