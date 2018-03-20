Monument Mountain Students to Perform Oklahoma

Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington will perform Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma" starring over 40 students in the cast, crew, and pit orchestra this week. It is the 51st musical that Monument Mountain Regional High School has performed.

We interviewed four of the students earlier this morning and they are really excited about performing this classic musical. They each had a favorite number including "Poor Jud is Dead," "All or Nothing," "Surrey with the Fringe On Top," and "Oklahoma."

The reason why "Oklahoma" was the chosen musical this Spring is that the current students haven't performed a Rodgers and Hammerstein show. Plus, they also wanted to perform a golden classic which hasn't been done at Monument in 22 years.

The show times are Thursday March 22 at 7:30, Friday March 23 at 7:30, Saturday March 24 at 7:30, and Sunday March 25 at 2:30. All performances will be held in the Kathleen E McDermott auditorium at Monument Mountain Regional High School.

Tickets are $12 each and are on sale now from the high school front office and will be available to purchase at the door each night about an hour before each show. Cash and check only. Also keep it locked to WSBS as we will have ticket giveaways coming up later this week.

(information taken from a press release sent to WSBS from Carrie Bachman of Carrie Bachman Public Relations for online and on air use)