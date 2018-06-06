Monument’s Next Principal

Dr. Doug Wine will start as Monument’s principal on July 1, 2018.

Dr. Wine comes to Monument with twenty-eight years of teaching and administrative experience, most recently serving as principal at the Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Dallas. Doug has worked as a principal, curriculum director and English teacher in schools in New Mexico, Virginia, and Georgia.

Dr. Wine has a bachelor of business degree in accounting from Pace University, a bachelor of English degree from the State University of New York, and a master's degree in liberal studies from St. John's College in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He earned his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

Dr. Wine commented, “I was impressed and excited by the number of programs available to students. Then I met a significant number of community members and got a feel for what a special place I will have the privilege of leading. I am looking forward to getting started and to working with everyone to bring Monument Mountain to its next level of excellence.”

“I’m looking forward to Doug joining the Monument community” said, Superintendent Peter Dillon. “Doug’s range of experiences, clear thinking, his interest in supporting student and teacher growth, and his desire to listen and respond to our needs will build on Monument’s strengths and help us move forward.”