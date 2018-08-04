Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus Found in 3 More Berkshire County Towns

Recently, Pittsfield and Cheshire have had mosquitoes tested for West Nile Virus come up positive. Last week, three more Berkshire County towns have been added to the growing list of communities.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed that mosquitoes tested for the virus in Lanesborough, Sheffield and Stockbridge have all come up positive. The mosquitoes tested were collected on Monday and Tuesday.

While the levels of impact have risen throughout Berkshire County for West Nile Virus, there has not been a human with the virus confirmed in 2018. With the positive tests coming up almost daily, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has tips to protect yourself from West Nile Virus.