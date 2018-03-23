Much Needed Repairs Being Made to Stockbridge Road In Lee

A major secondary thoroughfare between Lee and Stockbridge will be smoothed by early summer.

The Berkshire Eagle reports pothole-ravaged Stockbridge Road, from Spring Street to the Massachusetts Turnpike service entrance, will be dug up and repaved by LB Corp. of Lee.

The local contractor was the lowest of six bidders for the project, coming in at a shade less than $353,000.

Lee/Lenox Chief Administrative Officer Christopher Ketchen said that "the section has to be reclaimed, it's too far gone." In addition, Ketchen noted that the town is negotiating with LB Corp. a separate price to simply resurface Stockbridge Road from the service entrance to the town line.

The work, scheduled to begin in mid-April and wrap up by July 13, also includes a small stretch of West Park Street from the bridge to the railroad tracks. West Park and Stockbridge Road link the center of Lee with Route 7, via Lee Road in Stockbridge.