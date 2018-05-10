Music in Common Opens Auditions for Worldwide Launch of Amplify

Sheffield, MA - Music In Common (MIC) announces the worldwide launch of Amplify, a riveting concert experience in which musicians perform songs written by youth from around the world in MIC JAMMS sessions. Auditions are open to high school and college age youth online or in person through May 31. Rehearsals will take place at Darrow School in New Lebanon, NY between August 6 and 25, with culminating concerts on August 26 at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield and August 27 at Crissey Farm in Great Barrington. There is no cost to participate in Amplify and selected musicians will receive a stipend. More information and audition applications are available at www.musicincommon.org.

During the process of learning the Amplify material, participants come to understand the faiths, cultures, and narratives of the youth who wrote the JAMMS songs. JAMMS (Journalism as Music, Multimedia, and Songwriting) is an experiential learning and cultural immersion program that deepens understanding between diverse groups of people and communities in conflict through dialogue and creative collaboration. As a group, participants write and record a song and produce a video that addresses an issue important to them collectively.

Amplify musicians magnify the powerful messages of these songs while the audience bears witness to the voices of youth from around the world and the challenges they face. The songs inspire a vision of deeper understanding and connect musicians and audience alike to different faiths and cultures.

Amplify 2018 Berkshires will be lead by Music in Common executive director, Todd Mack, and Music in Common Western MA coordinator, Marisa Massery, both seasoned musicians, producers, and JAMMS program facilitators. Marisa and Todd will be assisted by area artists throughout the program.

“I have had the honor of working with amazing youth from around the world who, through the JAMMS programs, have been empowered to use creative expression to tell their stories,” says Music in Common founder and director, Todd Mack. “I’m excited about Amplify because it will do just that - amplify the voices of youth leaders and artists from around whose stories need to be heard.”

High school and college aged youth interested in performing must audition online at www.musicincommon.org by May 31. Live auditions can also be scheduled by appointment by emailing marisa@musicincommon.org. Auditions will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis as they are received until the maximum capacity of 20 musicians has been reached. So don't delay!

Amplify 2018 Berkshires is made possible by support from Greylock Federal Credit Union and the Hinsdale-Peru, Pittsfield, Alford-Egremont, Mt. Washington, Sheffield, Otis, and Richmond Cultural Councils. Sponsorships are available.