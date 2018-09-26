Music Inn Presents A Wood-Stock-Bridge-Happening

Sheffield, MA – Music Inn Archives and Race Brook Lodge will host the 2018 gathering of Music Inn fans featuring several impromptu and organized events the weekend of September 29 – 30. Events happen throughout the weekend are open to the public with a suggested donation of $20 to benefit the development of Music Inn Archives. Race Brook Lodge and the Stagecoach Tavern will offer dinner, brunch, and room accommodation packages for the weekend. For more information call Race brook Lodge at 413.229.2916.

On Saturday 9/29 there will be an afternoon story-telling gathering in the Barnspace at Race Brook Lodge followed by a concert and celebration with live music by Sarah Lee Guthrie and friends. The evening will also feature clips from the Music Inn Documentary Film and footage from previous reunion gatherings.

On Sunday 9/30, Music Inn Documentary producer and drummer George Schuller will lead an epic Jazz Brunch at The Stagecoach Tavern.

Dinner will be available for purchase at the Stagecoach Tavern. Call 413-229-8585 or click here for dinner reservations.

To preserve its history, multimedia producer Lynnette (Lucy) Najimy and photographer/graphic designer Lee Everett have researched and constructed a website archives , to collect the articles, stories, memories and inquiries from people around the world including media, publishers and musical researchers.

From 1950 to 1980 Music Inn was home to a dynamic music scene that became the legendary Lenox School of Jazz, Berkshire Music Barn, The Lenox Arts Center, and Twilight concerts on the lawn. All the great Performers of Jazz, Folk,Blues, and Rock (even classical) came to the Berkshires; Louie Armstrong, Mahalia Jackson, Pete Seeger, Joan Biaz, David Brubeck, Arlo Guthrie. James Taylor, Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Marley and dozens more. Music Inn remains an important part of the Berkshire's musical history.

