NAMI Berkshire County Accepting Award Nominations

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Berkshire County is seeking award nominations for the 2017 Eunice Zorobo Awards, which will be presented during the organization’s annual meeting in September.

Following are the 2018 Euince Zorbo Award categories:

Member of the Year

This award recognizes a member as someone who contributes enthusiastically to NAMI Berkshire County’s activities in support of its mission to help families whose lives are affected by mental illness.

Citizen of the Year

This award is given to someone who has shown an understanding of mental illnesses and advocates for improvement in treatment of those who live with mental illnesses and their caregivers.

The Silver Ribbon

This award recognized an advocate in the mental health field whose work has shown a commitment to the care of those whose lives are affected by mental illnesses.

To nominate someone, visit namibc.org, complete the nomination form and email it tonamibc@namibc.org or mail it to: NAMI Berkshire County, 333 East St., Room 417, Pittsfield, MA 01201. The submission deadline June 6.