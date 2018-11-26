NAMI Seeks Donations for Holiday Gift Bags

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Berkshire County invites members of the community to participate in the annual holiday collection of gift bags to patients receiving mental health services at Berkshire Medical Center.

NAMI Berkshire County is collecting items for 40 gift bags. Examples of items to be donated include crossword puzzles, Sodoku, word search games, warm hats, gloves, socks, sweet treats (such as chocolate), playing cards and healthy, individually-wrapped snacks. Donated items can be dropped off at the NAMI Berkshire County office, which is located at 333 East St., Room 417 in Pittsfield, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The deadline to donate or drop off items is Dec. 11.

For questions or additional information, call 413-443-1666 or email namibc@namibc.org.

About NAMI Berkshire County

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Berkshire County provides information, referral, classes, workshops, support groups and advocacy to family members and caregivers of people living with mental illnesses throughout Berkshire County. NAMI Berkshire County’s vision is one of an integrated community where acceptance and hope are widespread. Media professionals may contact Brenda Carpenter at 413-443-1666 or namibc@namibc.org or visit the website by going here

