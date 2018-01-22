As yesterday (January 20) marked the 2018 Women's March , women, men from all different industries came together to fight and stand for equality across the nation.

From the east coast to the west coast, over dozens of celebrities participated in the march while some even delivered a speech. In New York, Halsey read a powerful and heart-wrenching self-written poem , while Alyssa Milano delivered a speech in Atlanta and rapper Common in Utah.

However, in Los Angeles, actresses Natalie Portman , Constance Wu and Eva Longoria stood up on stage together to speak as Adele marched with actresses Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lawrence . Whoopi Goldberg , Ilana Glazer , Lupita Nyong'o , Rachel Platten , Elizabeth Banks and more were also spotted participated in the Los Angeles Women's March.

Throughout the day, public figures in the music and entertainment industry shared their photos and videos on Twitter and Instagram encouraging everyone to fight and take a stand.

Here is a round up of some of the celebrity highlights below: