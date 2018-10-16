National Celebrity to Film Show at Nearby Restaurant

Coming up this Thursday (Oct. 18) there will be a special event coming up at Four Brothers Drive-In Theater and Restaurant at 4957 NY-22 in Amenia, New York. Megyn Kelly who is the host of her live-audience, morning show 'NBC Megyn Kelly Today,' former news anchor at Fox News from 2004 to 2017, and who is currently with NBC News, will be filming a national television show at the Amenia location of Four Brothers Restaurant and Drive-In Theater. In addition there will be live music taking place and admission is free.

The new 'Halloween' film along with 'First Man' will be playing at the drive-in in conjunction with Megyn's appearance and filming session. The movies kickoff with 'Halloween' at 7:00 PM. Again admission is free at this special event on Thursday, Oct. 18. You can get more details by going here

(Image of Megyn Kelly taken from Megyn Kelly's Facebook Page )