National Celebrity to Film Show at Nearby Restaurant

Coming up this Thursday (Oct. 18) there will be a special event coming up at Four Brothers Drive-In Theater and Restaurant at 4957 NY-22 in Amenia, New York. Megyn Kelly who is the host of her live-audience, morning show 'NBC Megyn Kelly Today,' former news anchor at Fox News from 2004 to 2017, and who is currently with NBC News, will be filming a national television show at the Amenia location of Four Brothers Restaurant and Drive-In Theater. In addition there will be live music taking place and admission is free.

The new 'Halloween' film along with 'First Man' will be playing at the drive-in in conjunction with Megyn's appearance and filming session. The movies kickoff with 'Halloween' at 7:00 PM. Again admission is free at this special event on Thursday, Oct. 18. You can get more details by going here

(Image of Megyn Kelly taken from Megyn Kelly's Facebook Page

Filed Under: drive in, filming. Amenia, restaurant
Categories: Articles, Lists, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top