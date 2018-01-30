National Honors for Monument Mountain Regional High School

The College Board has honored the Berkshire Hills Regional School District with a spot on the 8th annual Advanced Placement District Honor Roll. According to theberkshireedge.com the district is 1 of 447 school districts is the U.S. and Canada to earn the honor. 24 others Mass. school districts made the Honor Roll, but none other in Western Mass., unless you include Ralph C. Mahar Regional in that territory.

The College Board in its announcement said that Berkshire Hills (whose district encompasses Monument Mountain Regional H.S.) "is committed to expanding the availability of AP courses among prepared and motivated students of all backgrounds."

Advanced Placement (AP) courses are typically offered to high school juniors and seniors. They're considered college-level courses, which give students college credit before they head off for the world of higher education.

Current AP courses at Monument Mtn. according to Principal Amy Rex, include English Language, English Lit., AB Calculus, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, and French. In the past, the school has offered other subjects as well. AP Spanish might be offered next year.