Nationally-Renowned Education Expert to Speak in GB

Southern Berkshire Educational Future (SBEF), a working group focused on inter district collaboration among southern Berkshire County school districts, will be hosting a presentation by Bill Daggett, Ed.D., Founder and Chairman of the International Center for Leadership in Education. The event is entitled, "Relevance and Rigor, Meeting the Needs of Our Students in the 21st Century"

Dr. Daggett is recognized worldwide for his proven ability to move pre-K-12 education systems towards more rigorous and relevant skills and knowledge for all students.

Dr. Daggett has spoken to hundreds of thousands of educators and education stakeholders in all 50 states. His enlightening, entertaining, and motivating messages have helped listeners look at education differently by challenging their assumptions about the purposes, benefits, and effectiveness of American schools. Dr. Daggett inspires his audiences both to embrace what is best about our education system and to make the changes necessary to meet the needs of all students in the 21st century.

SBEF is pleased to sponsor this event which is intended to start deep community conversations and spark vision for the future of public education in our region. The event will be open to all who are interested in the future of education in our communities and will be free of charge.

The event will be taking place on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle Street, Great Barrington.

This is a free event and open to the public.