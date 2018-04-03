Nationally Renowned Education Expert To Speak in Great Barrington

Southern Berkshire Educational Future will host a presentation this month by Bill Daggett, Ed.D., Founder and Chairman of the International Center for Leadership in Education. In a press release to WSBS, the SBEF says, "Dr. Daggett is recognized worldwide for his proven ability to move PreK-12 education systems towards more rigorous and relevant skills and knowledge for all students."

Dr. Daggett has spoken to hundreds of thousands in all walks of education in all 50 states, inspiring audiences to embrace what is best about the educational system and to make changes necessary to meet the needs of students in the 21st century.

SBEF is a working group focused on inter-district collaboration among Southern Berkshire County school districts. It is made up of school committee members and superintendents from Southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills Regional School Districts, as well as Lee and Lenox.