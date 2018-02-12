Last night (Feb. 9), Neal Schon of Journey played a solo show at the Independent in San Francisco. You can check out "Walks Like a Lady" below, and lots of other songs from the evening at bottom.

The concert, billed as "Journey Through Time," was a benefit for victims of the fires that swept through the region's North Bay last October. He put together a band consisting of keyboardist/singer Gregg Rolie (his former Santana bandmate with whom he founded Journey) and the rhythm section of the Dead Daisies , bassist Marco Mendoza and drummer Deen Castronovo, both of whom have worked with Schon in the past, with Castronovo having also been in Journey from 1998-2015.

The different lineup gave Schon an opportunity to go deeper into his catalog than he does with Journey. Instead, the vast majority of the set list (see below) was comprised of material from Rolie's tenure as the lead singer. Schon aired out deep cuts like "Kohoutek," "Walks Like a Lady," "Look Into the Future" and "Just the Same Way." "La Do Da," from 1978's Infinity , included a bit of Led Zeppelin 's "How Many More Times." He closed with a pair of songs made famous by Santana, "Black Magic Woman"/"Gypsy Queen" and "Oye Como Va."

According to Setlist.fm , the show, as of press time, contained 32 songs and was broken down into two sets. However, fans contributing to the crowdsourced site have made several changes to sequence in the second set.

Last month, Journey announced a 58-city co-headlining tour with Def Leppard . They'll begin May 21 at the XL Center in Hartford and close it out on Oct. 6 at the Forum in Los Angeles. You can see all the dates here .

Neal Schon, The Independent SF, Feb. 9, 2018 Set List

Set One

1. "I'm Gonna Leave You"

2. "Look Into the Future"

3. "Kohoutek"

4. "Daydream"

5. "La Do Da"

6. "Line of Fire"

7. "Walks Like a Lady"

8. "Feeling That Way"

9. "Anytime"

10. "Lights"

11. "Still They Ride"

12. "Separate Ways"

13. "Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'"

14. "Wheel in the Sky"

Set Two

15. "Patiently"

16. "Trial by Fire"

17. "Stay Awhile"

18. "Mystery Mountain"

19. "Of a Lifetime"

20. "Just the Same Way"

21. "Where Were You"

22. "Loving You Is Easy"

23. "Lady Luck"

24. "You're On Your Own"

25. "Hustler"

26. "NIckel and Dime"

27. "People"

28. "Mother, Father"

29. "Any Way You Want It"

30. "Don't Stop Believing"

31. "Black Magic Woman"/"Gypsy Queen"

32. "Oye Como Va"