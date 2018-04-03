Nearby Connecticut Celebrating the National Day of Prayer

On May 3rd our nation will celebrate the 67th National Day of Prayer. Every president since Harry S. Truman has declared by proclamation that the first Thursday in May is a National Day of Prayer.

All Connecticut towns will be celebrating the 67th National Day of Prayer on Thursday May 3rd. This is an opportunity for everyone to gather in unified prayer for the states churches, schools, military, government, families, businesses media and arts, and volunteer organizations.

The Salisbury event will be held next to the Salisbury Town Hall at 6 P.M. with special music led by Michael Brown. Also on this date the public is invited to meet at 8 A.M. in Cornwall on the Village Green on Pine Street; or 10:30 A.M. in Sharon in the Sharon Hospital Chapel; or Noon in Falls Village on the Town Green; or 5:30 P.M. in North Canaan under the pavilion across from McDonald’s on route 44.

In case of inclement weather, the 6 P.M. Salisbury event will move across the street to the Salisbury Congregational Church.