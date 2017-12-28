Excited though we were to see Sabrina join the Riverdale -verse, Netflix likely offered a bit more leeway with its darker tone. That darkness is pretty literal in our first official concept art from the series, which brings a bit of school spirit to some creepy woods.

Neither production nor cast have yet been announced for the Archie Comics drama, which itself has a two-season order at Netflix . So while we don’t necessarily know who will be conjuring spells and hanging out with Salem, writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa nonetheless shared some early concept art from the series, featuring Sabrina and a roaring fire in the woods:

The new series based on the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic is described both as “a dark coming-of-age tale that traffics in horror, the occult and witchcraft,” and “in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist and finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal while fighting the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

The writers room has already opened, with filming on the two-season, twenty-episode order rumored to take place from February to October 2018. We’ll hopefully hear casting before long, so stay tuned.