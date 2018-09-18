What’s New on Amazon Prime: October 2018

It’s that time again: Prepare your Amazon Prime queues because you’re going to be adding a whole bunch of new movies and shows to your lists come October. And yes, there are plenty of spooky titles to get you in the mood for Halloween, including classics like Carrie and newer releases like Strangers: Prey at Night (which is actually worth your time, I promise). Read on for the full list of new movies and TV shows coming to Amazon next month.

While Amazon has yet to set an official streaming date for it, Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here will be available to stream for Prime subscribers sometime in October. New TV additions include the series premiere of Matthew Weiner’s The Romanoffs and Season 3 of Mr. Robot , along with cult faves The Thick of It and Pushing Daisies . The Halloween-heads among you can look forward to horror flicks like Carrie and its lesser sequel The Rage , The Fog (the original John Carpenter version), Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (still no mention of the first Candyman …), and the first Strangers movie — in case you’re in the mood for a double feature.

Newer film releases include festival hit Never Goin’ Back and A24’s Chance the Rapper collab Slice :

October 1

Series

Growing Pains, Seasons 1-7

Happily Never After, Season 1

Paradox, Season 1

Pushing Daisies, Seasons 1-2

Ravenswood, Season 1

Scorned: Love Kills, Season 1

Silent Witness, Seasons 1-21

Spaced, Seasons 1-2

The Thick of It, Seasons 1-4

Trust, Season 1

V., Seasons 1-2

Movies

88 (2015)

[REC] 4: Apocalypse (2014)

5up 2down (Getting High) (2006)

A Boy Called Hate (1995)

Adventure Scouts (2008)

Almost Mercy (2015)

America: Imagine the World Without Her (2014)

American Meltdown (2004)

Among Thieves (2009)

An Affirmative Act (2010)

An American Werewolf in Paris (1997)

An Eye for an Eye (1966)

Appetite (1998)

Assassins’ Code (2011)

Bad Karma (2002)

Being Canadian (2015)

Beta Test (2016)

Betrayal (Lady Jayne: Killer) (2003)

Bitter Moon (1992)

Blue Ridge Fall (End of Innocence) (1999)

Blue Steel (1989)

Boricua (2004)

Break A Leg (2005)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Call Me (1988)

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)

Caroline? (1989)

Carrie (1976)

Casting Couch (2013)

Child's Play (1988)

Cold Deck (2015)

Comic Book Villains (2002)

Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Ct (1989)

Counter Measures (1998)

Creator (1985)

Curse of Chucky (2013)

Dark Blue (2003)

Deadly Blessing (1981)

Deadly Closure (Armed and Deadly) (2010)

Death Wish 2 (1982)

Deceptions (1985)

Diabolique (1996)

Dirty Work (Bad City) (2005)

Driving Force (1988)

Duress (2009)

Election (1999)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Flatliners (1990)

Flyboys (2006)

Foreign Fields (2000)

Frank and Jesse (1994)

Frankie & Johnny (1991)

Frauds (1993)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Funny Money (2006)

Game Changers (2017)

Get Smart (2008)

Go Against the Flow (2016)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gone Dark (2003)

Good Enough (2017)

Handsome Harry (2009)

Happy Event (2011)

Henry’s Crime (2010)

Homage (1995)

Honeymoon (1997)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

I am Dina (2003)

Il Sogno Nel Casello (2005)

Imagine a School....Summerhill (2008)

Imagine I’m Beautiful (2014)

In Her Defense (1998)

Intimate Affairs (2001)

It Ain’t Pretty (2017)

Jackboots on Whitehall (2010)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Jigsaw Man (1983)

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended (2012)

Joe the King (1999)

Judgement in Berlin (1988)

Kalamity (2010)

Kalle and the Angels (1994)

Kettle of Fish (2006)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

La Mission (2009)

Leading Man (1996)

Leave Me Behind (2008)

Legend (1985)

Let Me In (2010)

Life of Significant Soil (2017)

Love & Rage (2000)

Marine Life (2001)

Meeting Spencer (2010)

Men Without Jobs (Planet Brooklyn) (2004)

More Than a Game (2008)

Mulholland Drive (2001)

My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys (1991)

My Name is Water (2017)

Nightbreed (1990)

No Vacancy (2004)

Nora (2000)

Once Bitten (1985)

Once Upon A Scoundrel (1974)

Orange County (2002)

Oxenfree (2017)

Pieces of April (2003)

Poltergeist lll (1988)

Ponchao (2013)

Prancer (1989)

Prince Brat and the Whipping Boy (1993)

Psychoanalysis (2015)

Raging Bull (1980)

Rap Sheet: Hip Hop and the Cops (2006)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Recipe for Love (A Mi Me Gusta) (2008)

Regresa (2009)

Resurrecting the Champ (2007)

Return of the Living Dead (1985)

Road from Erebus (2000)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1992)

Sample People (2000)

Satan’s Little Helper (2004)

Saving Banksy (2017)

Second to Die (2001)

September Morning (2017)

Sexting (2011)

Silver Hawk (2004)

Six Weeks (1982)

Something to Cheer About (2002)

Somewhere Slow (2013)

Spin (2003)

Split Image (1982)

Stage Beauty (2004)

Stand Up Guys (2012)

Starship Troopers (1997)

Strange Bedfellows (2004)

Sugar Mountain (2016)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Arrival (1996)

The Black Knight Returns (2008)

The Breakup Artist (2003)

The Cell (2000)

The Eyes of Laura Mars (1978)

The Face of an Angel (2015)

The Fog (2005)

The General (1998)

The Guilty (1999)

The Hard Ride (2011)

The Hustle (2008)

The Illusionist (2006)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Myth of the Male Orgasm (1994)

The Number 23 (2007)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Perfect You (Crazy Little Thing) (2002)

The President’s Mistress (1978)

The Presidio (1988)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

The Raven (1963)

The Rescue of Jessica McClure (1989)

The Second Arrival (1998)

The Secret Life of Archie’s Wife (Runaway Heart) (1990)

The Serpent’s Kiss (1997)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

The Strangers (2008)

The Uninvited (2009)

The Way of the Gun (2000)

Threshold (1981)

Throttle (2005)

Tim Tebow: On a Mission (2012)

Train Driver’s Diary (2015)

Trees Lounge (1996)

Wild Bill (1995)

Winter Break (2002)

Winter Passing (2005)

Year of the Gun (1991)

Zombies of Mass Destruction (2010)

October 2

Series

Extrano Enemigo (Prime Original series), Season 1

Barbelle, Season 1

Birth Stories, Season 1

Movies

Mighty Good: The Beatles (1977)

Never Goin’ Back (2018)

October 5

Series

The Man in the High Castle (Prime Original series), Season 3

October 6

Movies

A Prayer Before Dawn (2017)

Night of the Living Deb (2016)

October 11

Series

Mr. Robot, Season 3

Movies



Monster’s Ball (2001)

Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

October 12

Series

The Romanoffs (Prime Original series), Season 1

October 13

Movies

The Yellow Birds (2017)

October 14

Movies

Bleeding Steel (2017)

October 16

Movies

Devil (2010)

Manieggs: Revenge of the Hard Egg (2014)

October 17

Movies

Donnie Darko (2001)

The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor? (2012)

October 18

Movies

Slice (2018)

October 19

Series

Lore (Prime Original series), Season 2

Tumble Leaf Halloween Special (Prime Original series), Special

October 20

Movies

Black Water (2018)

October 25

Movies

Bad Samaritan (2018)

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017)

October 31

Movies

Westwood (2018)