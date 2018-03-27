At this point, you probably don’t need to be reminded that Avengers: Infinity War is Marvel ’s biggest movie yet. With higher stakes comes a (much) higher number of MCU stars — the largest number to appear in a single MCU movie, which means the new character posters for Infinity War are stacked with all your faves…except for Hawkeye. Poor Hawk Guy.

Marvel unleashed the new character posters on Twitter along with the caption “An entire universe. Once and for all.” It’s the usual “big floating faces” style complemented by some nice colors, but mostly it’s just cool to see all these super-friends from various corners of the MCU hanging out together:

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Character Posters

I have a few thoughts — like, I dunno, can you really call it an entire universe when Jeremy Renner’s Hawk Dad is MIA? During last year’s set visit, directors Joe and Anthony Russo told /Film that Hawkeye is on his own journey following the events in Civil War . And that’s fair, but what does it mean ? Is he at home, taking his career frustrations out with an axe on a pile of wood while Mrs. Hawk Guy looks on with gentle concern from their wraparound porch?

Wherever Hawkeye is, he hasn’t been featured in any of the promotional materials for Infinity War , which leads me to believe that either A, he is in a coma and his evil twin brother Crowfoot is stealing his life or B, he’s on a deep soul-searching journey that involves motorcycling cross-country with Ewan McGregor or C, we are being seriously lied to and he’s not in this movie at all.

Oh, also, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man looks kind of like Alden Ehrenreich here. Who did this.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.