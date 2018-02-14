New Great Barrington Business Opening Very Soon

One attraction in South County that locals and tourists enjoy is the wide array of antique shops. Folks travel far and wide to come to our neck of the woods and make a whole day out of visiting antique shops.

If you were wondering what would be going into the white building located at 325 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington, (where Berkshire Functional Fitness was located) wonder no more. A new antique shop entitled "Antiques Center and All That Jazz" will be having their grand opening tomorrow (Thursday February 15th) from 10 AM - 5 PM according to store owner Julie Duprey.

Duprey told WSBS Radio that some of the items featured in the store include books, jewelry, art, new furniture from re purposed material, vintage clothing, collectibles, maps, paintings, Asian antiques and more. Duprey who also runs the "Route 102 Trading Post" in South Lee has "brought her love of running antique shops to Great Barrington with the opening of the new location" she told WSBS Radio.